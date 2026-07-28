Philadelphia 76ers trade Johni Broome to Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded forward Johni Broome and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations.

In the deal announced Tuesday, the Clippers will receive the second-most favorable of Philadelphia's three second-round picks next year.

The 76ers drafted Broome with the 35th overall pick of the 2025, but he was limited to 11 games, spending most of the season with Philadelphia's G League affiliate in Delaware. He averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 blocked shots with the Blue Coats.

The trade comes on the heels of the 76ers' free-agent signing of LeBron James to a two-year, veterans' minimum contract last week.

Since taking over as Sixers president of basketball operations, Mike Gansey has completely overhauled Philadelphia's roster.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a former teammate of James with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to join the Sixers after agreeing to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Before adding James, Gansey made several other big moves, including acquiring Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster deal that sent Paul George and draft picks to the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers have filled out the team's bench with former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade, veteran guard Anfernee Simons and former New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti.

Philadelphia also drafted Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. in the first round of the 2026 NBA draft.