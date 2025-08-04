Pennsylvania man pointed gun at driver before police shot him in Bensalem, officials say

A 44-year-old Levittown man pointed a gun at another driver before police shot him in Bensalem Township on Saturday, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

The DA's office identified the 44-year-old man who was shot as John Thomas Mathis and said that he "has a documented history of aggressive behavior and numerous open criminal cases in Bucks County."

On Saturday at around 5:45 p.m., the DA's office said, officers were dispatched to Bristol Pike for a report of a man, later identified as Mathis, who was driving recklessly on a motorcycle and pulled out a gun.

The victim told police that Mathis allegedly pointed a gun at his face and threatened to rob him, according to the DA's office.

The victim drove away from the scene and called police, but Mathis allegedly continued to follow him.

The DA's office said police arrived and parked their vehicle between the victim's car and Mathis' motorcycle.

An officer allegedly gave Mathis multiple "verbal commands" before he ran away from his motorcycle and was shot by police, the DA's office said. Mathis was shot twice in the left shoulder blade area and once in his right armpit area. He's in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, according to the DA's office.

The Bensalem officer who shot Mathis has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Mathis has multiple open criminal cases open in Bucks County, including an aggravated assault while driving under the influence, which is pending a trial date. The DA's office said that he's also pending sentencings for receiving stolen property and fleeing an incident in Middletown. Mathis also allegedly has two open state violation cases for theft by unlawful taking and retail theft.

The Bristol Township Police Department also issued an arrest warrant for Mathis in connection with another road rage incident on July 27. In this case, Mathis allegedly intentionally caused two collisions. He then exited his vehicle with a baseball bat and struck another car's driver's side door and front windshield before fleeing the scene.

The DA's office said Bucks County prosecutors asked for Mathis' bail to be revoked after he pleaded guilty in the Bristol Borough case in July 2023, and it was approved by a judge. In May 2025, another judge placed Mathis on pre-trial supervision with GPS monitoring, despite prosecutors objecting.

Since May, the DA's office said that Mathis has "repeatedly violated his release conditions and even cut off his GPS monitor." His bail was revoked last Thursday and bench warrants were issued for Mathis in the outstanding cases.

The shooting on Saturday that injured Mathis is under investigation by Bucks County detectives and the DA's office.