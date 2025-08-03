Bensalem police shoot motorcyclist after road rage incident leads to foot pursuit, police said

Motorcyclist shot by police following road rage incident in Bensalem

A motorcyclist is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a Bensalem police officer Saturday evening following a road rage incident involving a handgun, police said.

According to Bensalem Township police, officers responded to a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. from a motorist who reported that a man on a motorcycle had pointed a gun at him near the intersection of Bristol Pike and Biddle Lane.

An officer in the area located both the motorcycle and the victim's vehicle near Bristol Pike and Appleton Avenue, where they had stopped in traffic. Police said the officer positioned his vehicle between the two and exited his patrol car. As the officer came around the rear of the car, the motorcyclist was on foot with a gun in his right hand, police said.

According to Bensalem Police Director of Public Safety William McVey, the motorcycle slid and struck the police vehicle. The motorcyclist then fled on foot. The officer issued verbal commands, but police say the man did not comply. The officer shot the suspect and administered medical aid.

Police immediately began life-saving measures. The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

A black handgun was recovered at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office is leading the investigation.