Phillies-Astros World Series Game 6: Live updates and more

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Phillies fans keeping the faith after Game 5 loss to Astros
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twenty-seven outs. That is all that could be remaining of the Philadelphia Phillies' magical postseason run.

The Phillies, two wins away from a world championship and one loss away from their season being over, turn to Zack Wheeler with their season on the line Saturday night in Houston. The Astros send lefty Framber Valdez to the mound.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m., airing on FOX.

Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.

 

Philly sports fans heading into a weekend of championships

Saturday, Philadelphia sports fans are gearing up for an exciting weekend with two teams chasing championships - the Phillies and the Philadelphia Union. This is a dream scenario for Philadelphia sports fans.

If all goes well this weekend, the city will have not one, but two titles to celebrate - the MLS Cup and the World Series.

Read the entire story here.

By Ross DiMattei
 

Union, Phillies and weather chasing records

As you head to the sports bar for the Union and/or the Phillies game on Saturday, make sure to check the weather as this weather screams more for T-shirts and shorts than sweater weather. Tammie Souza has the latest game forecast.

By Tammie Souza
