Phillies owner John Middleton on advancing to NLCS: "It feels unbelievably great"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies topped the Atlanta Braves, 8-3, on Saturday at Citizens Bank to advance to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. But, the journey to this point hasn't always been pretty.

The Phillies season was filled with ups and downs, and no one knows that better than owner John Middleton.

"It feels unbelievably great," Middleton said following the win.

The Phillies season got off to an ugly start. The team fired former manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start and replaced him with bench coach Rob Thomson.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said the team needed a different voice in the clubhouse after he fired Girardi, and Thomson provided that. Thomson went 65-46 as the Phillies' interim manager in the regular season and helped the team end their 11 year playoff drought before he officially became the team's manager and earned a contract extension.

The Phillies also didn't just overcome firing their manager. They also battled through injuries to key players like Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler and Nick Castellanos during the season. But, the Phillies had multiple guys step-up throughout the year.

The Phillies also nearly lost their spot in the playoffs last month. They lost five straight late in September, but they rebounded and clinched postseason berth on Oct. 3 in a 3-0 victory over the Houston Astros thanks to a stellar performance from Aaron Nola.

Middleton said the final stretch of games was a whirlwind.

"I was on the road for 18 days for the team, just living out of a suitcase, enduring the three losses in Chicago, and then the rainouts in Washington and ending that great night with Aaron on the mound in Houston, so it's been a roller coaster," Middleton said.

So how far can this Phillies team go?

"As far as the team wants to take us," Middleton said. "They can beat anybody. If they're playing well up to their capabilities, they can beat absolutely anybody."