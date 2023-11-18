Suspect identified in fatal New Hampshire hospital shooting, AR-style rifle found in truck in parking lot

Suspect identified in fatal NH hospital shooting, rifle found in truck outside Suspect identified in fatal NH hospital shooting, rifle found in truck outside 00:35

CONCORD, N.H. - The suspect in a shooting that left a security officer dead at the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord has been identified and the attorney general confirms an AR-style rifle was found in a truck in the hospital's parking lot.

Attorney General John Formella identified the suspect in Friday's shooting as 33-year-old John Madore. Formella said Madore was homeless and had recently spent time at a hotel on the Seacoast and then in Concord.

After the shooting, a U-Haul truck was found idling in the hospital's parking lot. New Hampshire State Police Col. Mark Hall said the bomb squad inspected the truck and determined it wasn't a public safety threat. Inside the truck, an AR-style rifle, tactical vest and several rounds of ammunition were found. Formella didn't confirm if it was connected to Madore.

The security officer killed in the shooting was identified as 63-year-old Bradley Haas, a veteran of the Franklin Police Department and the department's former chief. After Haas was shot, Hall said a state trooper assigned to the hospital responded immediately shot and killed Madore. The trooper's identity won't be released until an investigation is completed. Formella said several other people were in the lobby at the time but didn't say if they were patients, staff or visitors.

"Chief Haas dedicated 26 years to the city and department, culminating in his tenure as chief. He retired in 2008. He continued to dedicate his time to the NH community by service as a security officer and protecting those at the NH State Hospital," the Franklin Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Autopsies were done on Madore and Haas Saturday, and determined they both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

"Make no mistake, if not for the heroics and sacrifice of Bradley Haas, the bravery of the New Hampshire Hospital staff, the unflinching response of New Hampshire State Police, this tragedy could have been much, much worse," said Gov. Chris Sununu. "New Hampshire owes a debt of gratitude to them all."

Anyone with information on the shooting or Madore is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-628-8477.