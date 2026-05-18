Pennsylvania man who touched lives of soldiers during World War II honored: "A voice from home"

Dozens gathered Monday to honor a Pennsylvania man who touched the lives of soldiers during World War II.

A ceremony at the gravesite of John Janney from Newtown, Bucks County, paid tribute to a beloved pen pal.

"He was a pen pal, a voice from home, distributor of news and information," Matt Arlen of Ned's Cigar Store said.

Seventy-seven years since his death, Janney's legacy lives on for his service to men and women in uniform. He lived in a shed behind Newtown Presbyterian Church, where he wrote hundreds of letters to Newtown residents serving during World War II.

"A heart placed in an envelope, sealed with care, out in a world so big. Words flew like birds from a kitchen window to bring them back to their small town," Morgan Marshall, a Council Rock North High School student, said.

Marshall shared the poem she wrote about Marshall.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero shared more on Janney's outreach.

"What Mr. Janney did for those soldiers and those service people was truly incredible," Santarsiero said, "and it is appropriate that we're here today to acknowledge it."

Family members of soldiers who corresponded with Janney shared reflections on his impact.

"That's what Newtown was all about," Newtown resident Wayne Lambert said. "Newtown was a very small community. Everybody seemed to know everybody. John Janney was one that kept it going for these fellas that were overseas serving our country."

Arlen helped organize the event and reads Janney's letters on his daily Facebook Live. He believes Janney acted on faith.

"Because he was so involved with the church, I'm sure that he felt that it was his calling," Arlen said, "and we all have a calling. It's just a matter of whether we answer it or not."

Organizers hope the ceremony serves as a tribute to both Janney and the countless unsung homefront heroes whose quiet acts of compassion sustained soldiers throughout the war.