Watch CBS News
Local News

Day 2 of deliberations in John Dougherty federal embezzlement trial ends with no verdict

By Joe Holden, Ed Specht, Rory Hardenstine

/ CBS Philadelphia

Day 2 of deliberations in Johnny Doc trial ends with no verdict
Day 2 of deliberations in Johnny Doc trial ends with no verdict 00:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Day two of deliberations in the trial of former labor leaders John Dougherty and Brian Burrows wrapped up without a verdict on Wednesday night. 

Dougherty, better known as "Johnny Doc," was charged with embezzlement and conspiracy in connection to claims he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in union money for personal reasons. He used to be the leader of the Local 98 electrician's union.

Burrows is accused of using a contractor to renovate a bathroom in his home and then paying the contractor with union money.

Both say they've done nothing wrong.

This is the second trial for Dougherty. He was convicted two years ago in a trial that contained similar allegations. A third trial looms for Dougherty after this one.

Joe Holden
joe-holden-web-headshot-620x349-2018-v1.jpg

Joe Holden came home to join the CBS3 Eyewitness News team as a general assignment reporter in May 2016. In August 2018, he became anchor of the weekend evening editions of CBS3 Eyewitness News and CW Philly.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 6:58 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.