Day 2 of deliberations in John Dougherty federal embezzlement trial ends with no verdict

Day 2 of deliberations in Johnny Doc trial ends with no verdict

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Day two of deliberations in the trial of former labor leaders John Dougherty and Brian Burrows wrapped up without a verdict on Wednesday night.

Dougherty, better known as "Johnny Doc," was charged with embezzlement and conspiracy in connection to claims he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in union money for personal reasons. He used to be the leader of the Local 98 electrician's union.

Burrows is accused of using a contractor to renovate a bathroom in his home and then paying the contractor with union money.

Both say they've done nothing wrong.

This is the second trial for Dougherty. He was convicted two years ago in a trial that contained similar allegations. A third trial looms for Dougherty after this one.