Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid questionable for Game 3 of Eastern Conference semifinals vs. New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is questionable for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals vs. the New York Knicks Friday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Embiid, who missed Philadelphia's Game 2 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday night, is listed on the injury report with a right ankle sprain and right hip soreness. He was ruled out for Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon with the same injuries.

With Embiid sidelined, the Sixers nearly stole Game 2 at Madison Square Garden like they did in the first-round series vs. the Boston Celtics. But the team ran out of gas down the stretch as Knicks guard and former Villanova standout Jalen Brunson hit some clutch jumpers that helped New York take a 2-0 series lead.

Embiid played in Game 1 for the Sixers, where the team lost in a 137-98 blowout.

The Sixers became the first team in franchise history to erase a 3-1 series deficit against the Celtics in the first round, and they have another tall task trailing New York 2-0.

According to LandOfBasketball.com, only 7.2% of teams (34 of 470) trailing 2-0 in an NBA playoff series have come back and won.

The Knicks are also dealing with injuries to key players on their roster.

New York forwards OG Anunoby (right hamstring strain) and Josh Hart (left thumb strain) are both questionable for Game 3. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who missed Game 2, is probable for Game 3 with an illness.