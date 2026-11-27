In a city where a backup quarterback can earn a statue outside of a stadium, Joe Milton carved out his own little bit of Eagles legacy in Dallas on Thursday.

No, it wasn't Nick Foles beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, a victory commemorated with the bronze likeness of the quarterback at Lincoln Financial Field. But the former Cowboys practice squad QB had quite a moment by passing for 331 yards with three touchdowns in Philadelphia's wild 39-38 win over Dallas.

"A lot of emotions, but just mainly just so happy for this team," Milton told reporters after the game. "This team never let up. These guys on the sideline, they never dropped their heads. Everybody just kept saying, 'We're good. We are good. We're going to keep going.' And as a quarterback, that's what you love to hear, especially when you're a new guy on the team and you've got a whole bunch of guys that you're not so much familiar with.

"And these guys don't quit, man."

Milton was signed to Philadelphia's active roster off Dallas' practice squad on Oct. 16 after Jalen Hurts was sidelined for the season with blood clots. He eventually replaced Tanner McKee as the starter before the Eagles' loss to the Giants on Nov. 8 and now is 2-1 as a starter, giving life to a team that had seven losses in a row.

"He was super composed throughout," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "He played the next play consistently. Joe made a ton of plays and the receivers made a ton of plays."

One of the aspects Milton exploited was rolling out of the pocket to break the pressure the Cowboys were bringing. His strong arm and scrambling skills were evident in the fact he hit on four of six throws out of the pocket from more than 20 yards downfield, finishing with 139 yards and three touchdowns, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

"I was just playing the play for what it is and what it was," Milton said. "The O-line was doing a great job up front. ... I was just trusting my instincts and was there and just pretty much just playing the play for what it is. And if I had to move, that's what I did. It showed up tonight and it kind of helped us out, for sure."

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Milton #14 of the Philadelphia Eagles holds the Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

What's working

WR DeVonta Smith had a career-high 200 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions against the Cowboys. He became only the second Eagles wide receiver in franchise history to register those numbers in a single game, joining Kevin Curtis, who accomplished the feat in Sept. 2007 against the Lions.

What needs help

Run defense. The Eagles allowed 151 yards rushing against Dallas and seemed unable to contain Javonte Williams, who ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Philadelphia's defense against the run has been a concern all year and was under a watchful eye, especially after the trade of Jordan Davis to Jacksonville.

Stock up

DT Ty Robinson. He had an enormous day for the Eagles, blocking a punt that allowed Kenny Moore II to score to bring Philadelphia back into the game early in the fourth quarter. He also had his first career sack late in the quarter when he took down Dak Prescott on Dallas' fourth-and-1 attempt that set up Jake Elliott's winning 59-yard field goal with 2 seconds to play.

Stock down

Quinyon Mitchell appeared to show signs of the hamstring injury he has been bothered with, struggling to cover CeeDee Lamb. Lamb had four catches for 84 yards against the Eagles' best cornerback.

Injuries

RB Saquon Barkley (stinger), DB Cooper DeJean (concussion) and TE Dallas Goedert (right shoulder injury) all left Thursday's game in the first quarter and didn't return.

Key number

7-1 — The Eagles are 7-1 on Thanksgiving, including 3-0 against the Cowboys in Dallas.

Next steps

The Eagles have back-to-back games against the Cardinals and Colts, two teams they'll likely be favored over to win. And while a playoff run would likely require a massive run of the table of winning their final six games, Philadelphia has posted two win streaks of eight or more games in Sirianni's six-year coaching tenure (2022, 2024).