Joe Frazier statue finds permanent home outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art

One of Philadelphia's greatest champions has a new permanent home.

A 12-foot bronze statue honoring boxing legend "Smokin'" Joe Frazier stands outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, placing one of the city's most beloved athletes at one of its most recognizable landmarks.

For sculptor Stephen Layne, seeing the statue installed was the culmination of months of planning, craftsmanship and responsibility.

"He's more than a legendary sports figure," Layne said. "He's a great iconic Philadelphian."

Before the unveiling, crews carefully positioned and secured the massive bronze sculpture onto its permanent base overlooking the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

"I'm so excited this is finally happening," Layne said as installation crews prepared the site.

The statue is expected to become a destination for both visitors and Philadelphians, celebrating not only Frazier's accomplishments inside the boxing ring but also his lasting impact on the city he proudly called home.

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Layne said creating the sculpture carried a tremendous responsibility.

"I honestly felt responsible to the city and to the family and give all I have," he said. "The piece you see here, the full size, I made by hand in clay."

Every detail was carefully sculpted to capture not just the former heavyweight champion's likeness, but his character and legacy.

"Great iconic figure," Layne said. "Someone who worked with people. Helped people. Started his own gym just to train and create a community around him."

Beyond honoring Frazier's legendary boxing career, Layne hopes the monument introduces younger generations to the man behind the nickname.

"I hope they're reintroduced to history," he said. "A lot of people know Joe Frazier. A lot of people don't. The younger generation gets to come here and learn about a great legend in the sport and a great community legend."

For Layne, watching the statue become part of Philadelphia's landscape was an emotional moment.

"It's always an amazing thing to see something finally realized," he said before adding with a smile, "I believe that was a Joe Frazier idiom 'Get the job done.'"

Now standing outside one of Philadelphia's most visited landmarks, the bronze tribute ensures Frazier's legacy will continue to inspire generations of residents and visitors alike.