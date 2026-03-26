Should real-life Philadelphia boxer Joe Frazier's statue be atop art museum steps instead of Rocky?

As the Rocky Statue is moved inside the Philadelphia Museum of Art, a new conversation is emerging outside the iconic steps: whether a real-life champion should take its place.

Many Philadelphians say that honor belongs to Joe Frazier, the former heavyweight champion who lived and trained in the city and helped inspire the fictional character, Rocky Balboa.

Charles Gallagher of Overbrook Park said Frazier represents the city more authentically than the fictional boxer.

"Smokin' Joe Frazier was a real Philly fighter, a real guy, who really came up through the ranks," Gallagher said. "He should be at the top, if anyone, because he's a real Philadelphian. Rocky is make-believe."

Gallagher added that he thinks the placement of the statues carries hidden symbolism.

"There's almost like a metaphor for race relations," he said. "He's [Joe Frazier] at the bottom, and he's the real deal. So I think that's not lost on a lot of people."

City officials say the existing Frazier statue, currently located at the sports complex in South Philadelphia, will replace the Rocky statue at the base of the museum steps. Plans include an expanded outdoor exhibit highlighting Frazier's legacy and the city's boxing history.

"We're going to have interpretive panels teaching people about who Joe Frazier was, what the history of boxing is in Philadelphia, as well as his impact on the city," said Marguerite Anglin, public art director for Creative Philadelphia. "To have his statue here is a long-awaited moment, and it feels right," Anglin said. "It feels like we're on the right side of history."

Frazier's daughter, Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, visited the museum Wednesday and said she was excited to see her father honored more prominently.

"Not only did he run up and down the art museum steps, this is the area where after he ran, he did calisthenics," she said. "I'm most excited to see people come and be inspired by the real champion in themselves."

Sculptor Stephen Layne, who created the Frazier statue more than a decade ago, said he designed it to reflect the boxer's determination.

"I wanted to convey values that Joe Frazier himself expressed, which were determination and getting the job done," Layne said.

While he supports moving the statue to the museum, Layne said he hopes to create a second Frazier sculpture for the stadium complex.

"I would love to create a second statue of Joe Frazier again in a different pose," he said.

Layne said he is working on a new marble base for the existing statue and expects it to be installed at the museum within the next month or two, possibly in time for the nation's 250th birthday celebrations. No official date has been announced.