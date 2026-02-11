Joe Frazier statue gets approval to move to base of art museum steps in Philadelphia

Philadelphia's statue of late heavyweight boxing champion "Smokin" Joe Frazier will soon have a new home.

The Philadelphia Art Commission on Wednesday approved a proposal from Creative Philadelphia — the city's office of arts and culture — to move the statue of Frazier to the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, where the Rocky statue currently lives. The only adjustment needed would be to add interpretive panels to explain Frazier's ties to the city.

The decision comes after the art commission voted last month to move the Rocky statue to the top of the art museum steps. The Rocky statue will temporarily go inside the museum for an exhibit from April to August before being placed atop the steps permanently.

In the proposal, Philadelphia Art Commission Art Director Katherine Liss argued moving the Joe Frazier statue from outside Stateside Live! to the art museum would "increase public visibility for the statue, deepen educational opportunities and create a respectful dialogue between two complementary representations of Philadelphia's spirit: Rocky Balboa as a symbol of hard work and aspiration, and Joe Frazier as the embodiment of those values lived out in real life."

A rendering from Creative Philadelphia's proposal to move the statue of Joe Frazier from outside Stateside Live! to the base of the Art Museum steps. Creative Philadelphia

The Frazier statue was installed outside the South Philly sports bar and entertainment venue in 2015.

The statue, designed by artist Stephen Layne, depicts Frazier at the height of his career after he delivered a knockout blow to Muhammad Ali in the "Fight of the Century" in 1971.

Frazier had 27 knockouts and was 32-4-1 in his professional boxing career and won a gold medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Frazier moved to Philadelphia when he was 15 and adopted the city as his home. He began boxing at the Police Athletic League and later founded Joe Frazier's Gym on North Broad in 1968. For 40 years, Frazier mentored the city's youth and local boxers at the gym.

Friends and family of the legendary boxer consider Frazier the real Rocky of Philadelphia, not the fictional Rocky Balboa, portrayed by Sylvester Stallone. Frazier died in 2011 at 67 years old.

According to the proposal, moving the Frazier statue would cost $150,000 and a new base and foundation will be provided. The statue will move to the art museum steps sometime in the spring.