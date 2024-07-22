Biden dropping out was "heartbreaking," but Philadelphia area Democrats say it's time to move forward

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democrats in Pennsylvania and New Jersey Monday lauded the work President Biden did for the Philadelphia region over his political career.

But they acknowledged the party needs to look forward to who will lead them in this race after Mr. Biden dropped out Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

With just over 100 days until election day, Mr. Biden announced he would end his bid to stay in the White House. Despite weeks of pressure by Democrats for Mr. Biden to drop out of the race, his decision Sunday left many in our area shocked. But it's a move lawmakers say they support.

"If it's good enough for Joe Biden, it's good enough for me," Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle said.

"It's heartbreaking in any sense, but I think he understood that the time was right to pass that torch," New Jersey Rep. Donald Norcross said.

Mr. Biden hopes to pass the torch to Harris. He quickly endorsed his running mate to lead the party. Harris has since earned the backing of many top Democrats, including congressmen Boyle and Norcross.

Lawmakers and local delegates to the Democratic National Convention said they believe Harris can bring new energy to the campaign.

"I do feel like the ground is mobilized, extremely excited," Pennsylvania state Rep. Morgan Cephas, a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, said.

Supporters pointed to Harris' record as a prosecutor, her stance on reproductive rights and the three-and-a-half years she spent at Biden's side as strengths that she can bring to a campaign.

But endorsements alone won't give Harris the nomination.

"She has to make her case," Norcross said. "This is not an anointment. We have delegates that were elected that are there to do their job."

"She has to still earn the nomination," Cephas said. "She still has to talk to the delegates, talk to the leaders of parties in different states."

And that process is already underway. Just before 3 p.m. Monday, Pennsylvania's Delegation to the Democratic National Convention endorsed Harris for president in what they called a unanimous decision.

While Harris has plenty more delegates to lock up, Democrats believe she will be the nominee.

"I think it is highly unlikely that Kamala Harris faces any sort of serious challenge at the convention," Boyle said.