Recent college graduate sounds warning about job hiring scams: "I'm glad I trusted my gut"

For many new grads entering a tough job market, the search for work is also making them a target for scammers. A South Jersey college graduate says she nearly fell victim to a fake job offer that looked convincing at first.

"I'm proud of her," Joan Eckert said, holding back emotion as she watched her youngest daughter hold up her cap and gown.

Her daughter, Riley Eckert, is finishing up at the New Jersey Institute of Technology and recently began applying for jobs to pursue a career in architecture.

She said one opportunity seemed like the break she had been waiting for.

"I was happy because it was all remote, so I wouldn't have to commute," Riley Eckert said. "I thought it was a good way to kind of gain experience."

The position was for an architectural draftsman, and the company appeared legitimate. After a phone interview with someone claiming to be a recruiter, she received an offer.

But something didn't feel right.

Eckert noticed issues with the offer, including odd formatting and a salary that seemed "too good to be true." So she started digging.

"So then I found the company's website," she said. "I looked into the people on the teams and I couldn't find the person that tried to hire me."

Her suspicions grew when she checked the company's LinkedIn page and found a warning about scammers impersonating their employees. After contacting the company directly, she says she was told the offer was fake.

Experts say cases like this are becoming more common.

The Better Business Bureau warns job scams, especially those targeting young people looking for remote work, have risen in recent years.

The Federal Trade Commission urges job seekers to do their research before accepting any offer, including searching the company and recruiter's name alongside terms like "scam" or "complaints."

It also recommends getting a second opinion from someone you trust.

And one key rule: never pay upfront. A legitimate employer will not ask you to send money to get a job.

For Eckert, the experience was a close call but also a lesson.

"I'm glad I trusted my gut and I did the research," she said.

While she avoided losing money or sharing sensitive information, scammers often use a common tactic: sending a check and asking applicants to send some of the money back for so-called expenses. The check later bounces, leaving victims responsible for the loss.

Eckert now hopes others, especially fellow graduates, take extra time to verify job offers before saying yes.

You can report a job scam to the BBB at BBB.org/scamtracker and the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

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