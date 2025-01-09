Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia honors President Jimmy Carter: "Our most famous volunteer"

As the United States said its final farewell to President Jimmy Carter, the City of Philadelphia and Habitat for Humanity paid tribute to the 39th president Thursday.

At the corner of 23rd and Oxford streets in North Philadelphia, Clissita Daniels and her family have been living the American dream.

"It actually brings me newfound greatness for my home knowing that an actual president thought enough of other people to want to build homes," said Daniels, who bought her home from Habitat for Humanity in 2020.

On Thursday, Daniels joined city leaders in Dilworth Park to honor Carter.

After leaving the White House, Carter traveled the world and donated his time to help build, renovate and repair more than 4,300 homes in 14 countries.

"Today, we honor a lifetime of service to probably our most famous volunteer," said Corinne O'Connell, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia.

In the bitter cold, Habitat Philadelphia raised a wall with a door in Dilworth Park, which symbolized the many doors of opportunity the 39th president helped make possible through his life of service.

Mayor Cherelle Parker paid tribute and was one of many people who signed the wall with a personal message.

"I say to President Carter and the entire Carter family, thank you for sharing him with us, thank you for your legacy," Parker said.

Four Habitat homes are currently under construction in West Philly. They have been named Rosalynn's Way in honor of the late Mrs. Carter.

In 1988, the Carters rolled up their sleeves and worked alongside Habitat volunteers to renovate five vacant homes on Wilt Street in North Philly. The homes were then sold to first-time homebuyers.

John McClintick was one of those volunteers and remembers the former president being hands-on.

"He's a Georgia farm boy and knows one end of a hammer from another," McClintick said. "He and Rosalynn were so attached and so special in all of their work."

Dozens of people signed the wall and door on Thursday. They will now be repurposed as part of a future Habitat for Humanity building in the city.