New Jersey shore towns becoming more concerned with the impacts of climate change, flooding

STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) -- Street flooding happens often in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.

Just this past summer, Stone Harbor Administrator Manny Parada said a hell of a lot of rain came down.

"We had Second Avenue, which I've never seen flooded," Parade said. "The way it was flooded, we had almost 6, 8 inches of rain, which is one of our higher points on the island."

All that water had nowhere to go. Rising sea levels due to climate change are being felt more and more at the Jersey shore. Some days, streets flood without a cloud in the sky.

CBS News Philadelphia

"It's very unsettling," Parada said. "No rain, sunny day, and if a high enough tide, we would be underwater."

Towns up and down the Jersey Shore are using experience from previous storms and high water events to prepare for the worst. A newer piece of infrastructure has helped Parada and his team with the back bay flooding.

"Basically, close the valve when we know there will be a high tide," Parada said. "Lunar events, persistent northeast wind, very high tides for us."

NASA is projecting sea levels along the United States coastlines could increase by as much as a foot by 2050 – that's only 26 years from now. A majority of people in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Atlantic and Cape May counties, have concerns.

"What we've seen is that Americans have become more convinced that climate change is happening," said Anthony Leiserowitz, who has a Ph.D. and is the director of the Yale University program on climate change.

"They're more convinced that it's human-caused," he added. "They're more worried about climate change and the impacts."

Polling from Yale finds:

67% in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District are worried about climate change

73% think it will harm future generations

67% think Congress should do more to address global warming

56% say a candidate's views on global warming are important to their vote

Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew represents the people of New Jersey's 2nd district.

"There are a lot of needs," Van Drew said when asked about pressing needs at the Jersey shore. "And certainly we worry about rising waters — that is a big deal and we want to make sure we're doing everything we can to help."

Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew represents the people of New Jersey's 2nd district. CBS News Philadelphia

Van Drew received high marks from mayors, engineers and some other officials for his assistance with flood mitigation efforts.

But his record in Washington shows a disconnect when it comes to pro-environmental votes.

Van Drew was first elected a Democrat in 2018. By the end of 2019, he announced he was switching parties to Republican. In 2019, he scored 93% for "pro-environment" votes while he was a Democrat. The number has since tumbled.

In 2022, he scored 5%. And in 2023, the number was at 3%.

"In your email, you mention my scorecard and that it's not particularly high on some of the environmental issues related to climate change and the coast," Van Drew said.

CBS News Philadelphia asked if that sat well with him.

"It doesn't sit well with me because I don't think the baseline they use is necessarily accurate," he said.

For instance, Van Drew voted against the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. He told CBS Philadelphia it indirectly boosts China's economy for its production of Lithium-ion batteries for EVs. But in the "IRA" bill, a CBS News analysis shows there's more than $70 billion to develop the U.S. battery supply chain, making it more competitive with China, and driving down the cost of batteries globally.

For New Jerseyans, the bill included money for energy savings, new jobs and protection from future storms. Van Drew said the low scorecard number and his "no" vote are the result of his disapproval of "forcing" the use of EVs, any suggestion of "banning" gas stoves and the installation of offshore wind farms. Our research of his voting shows he's also voted down a 2023 bill amendment allowing the government to mitigate, prepare for, and respond to the threats posed by climate change.

Back by the bay, work is underway to correct problems with a Wildwood Crest bulkhead, where the bay is trickling through.

"Yes, a lot of it is from an aging infrastructure," Mayor Don Cabrera said.

"Now as the years go by, you're seeing it's not sufficient," he added. "Some of it has to do with the infrastructure, some of it has to do with sea level rise."

Mayor Don Cabrera talks issues with flooding at the Wildwood Crest. CBS News Philadelphia

"We receive the majority of flooding complaints from this area," said Marc DiBlasio, who is an engineer for a handful of shore towns, including Wildwood Crest and Stone Harbor.

"You feel like you're in the twilight zone because there is water in the street, and where is it coming from? The tidewater is seeking its own level," DiBlasio said.

DiBlasio said there's been some patchwork installation over the years. However, it's not working.

It is the same problem they're having north in Stone Harbor. The pictures of flooded streets are hard to forget. The Crest is about to rip out and rebuild the bulkheads. The work on the $6 million "high priority" project will start this fall and raise the flood protection system to 8 feet.

"As we get these storms and sea level rise, we are trying to prevent, we can see it happening now, it's only going to get worse as the years go on and take time now to address it," Cabrera said.

Dunes on the beach will soon be raised to 16 feet in height. And the borough plans to install additional pumping stations along the bay.

They'll need money and they'll be approaching Van Drew for help. They say they're getting the help they need.

"So we have two applications for FEMA for these projects, we're getting good vibes, if you will, on potential money coming for this project," Cabrera said.

FEMA disaster funding has topped $4.3 billion in Van Drew's district since 2004 — areas that took a direct hit from Super Storm Sandy in 2012.

But experts say, big picture — Van Drew's opposition to the majority of pro-environment legislation stands in contrast to long-term needs down the shore.

"And so we can see there are so many different ways that our political system is stuck in gridlock, in partisanship and unable to address these kinds of issues," Leiserowitz said. "The fact is, is that there are millions of Americans, 28% of Americans are alarmed about climate change, but most of them are not actually expressing their views."