Businesses, people reflect on summer at Jersey Shore as Labor Day weekend comes to an end

As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, people down the Jersey Shore reflect on summer

As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, people down the Jersey Shore reflect on summer

As Labor Day weekend comes to an end, people down the Jersey Shore reflect on summer

Nestled by the Bay in Margate, New Jersey, Betty's Seafood Shack lines Amherst Avenue along with other businesses and shops.

They offer seafood, barbecue and an ice cream stand, all with a million-dollar, picturesque view.

The owner, Steve Marchel, and his wife modeled the restaurant after New England seafood shacks.

"Summer has been incredible," Marchel said. "Business is exponentially up. There is so many more people in town, particularly on Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day."

Marchel said people are coming from neighboring states like New York and Delaware, and it's been busy. They even decided to stay open until December.

"We actually had our biggest and busiest night ever last night," Marchel said. "We have some locals coming out for the first time, which they usually wait until after Labor Day, so we saw a lot of our local friends as opposed to our seasonal friends."

People who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia said they are still going to take full advantage of the weather and places to eat, even after Labor Day is over, especially people who live at the Jersey Shore year around.

As the temperatures get cooler and the crowds start to clear out, many are thinking of the memories summer 2025 has brought.

"I went to the beach and went to a lot of camps," 11-year-old Carter Bruno, of Philadelphia, said.

While summer winds down, the Jersey Shore couldn't have asked for a better Labor Day weekend.

"Definitely mass amounts of people. But it's all craziness and everyone is having a good time, and that's what the summer is all about," Jeff Hoffner, of Margate, said.