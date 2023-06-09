Watch CBS News
Local News

Teacher accused of posing as teen on social media to get girls to send nudes

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Lower Merion teacher accused of posing as teen girl on social media to entice girls to send child po
Lower Merion teacher accused of posing as teen girl on social media to entice girls to send child po 00:40

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) - A Lower Merion School District teacher is facing federal charges. He is accused of posing as a 17-year-old girl on social media to entice teenage girls to create child pornography.

Investigators say 31-year-old Jeremy Schobel of Philadelphia worked as an English teacher at Harriton High School.

Authorities say they received a tip in November.

Investigators say they linked two social media profiles to a single cell phone number allegedly tied to Schobel.

He was arrested Wednesday.

The lower merion school district tells CBS News Philadelphia, "Pending the disposition of this matter, Mr. Schobel's employment has been suspended and his access to district devices and networks has been terminated."

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 12:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.