Former Flyers star Jeremy Roenick gets Hockey Hall of Fame call after more than a decade

90 charged with Pennsylvania SNAP fraud, heat advisory goes into effect Wednesday, more news

90 charged with Pennsylvania SNAP fraud, heat advisory goes into effect Wednesday, more news

90 charged with Pennsylvania SNAP fraud, heat advisory goes into effect Wednesday, more news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Philadelphia Flyers center Jeremy Roenick is going into the Hockey Hall of Fame, ending the wait for the American who had been eligible for more than a decade.

Roenick is part of the seven-member class of 2024, the first to include two women's players since 2010. It's the first class with two U.S. women's players in the hall's history: Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell-Pohl.

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning winger Pavel Datsyuk and defenseman Shea Weber were elected in their first year of eligibility. Longtime executives Colin Campbell and David Poile were chosen in the builder category.

Roenick was drafted eighth overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1988 and played for the Phoenix Coyotes, Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks over a 20-year career.

He scored 1,216 points in 1,363 games, the fourth most of any U.S.-born player.

"JR" had been eligible for the HHOF and was passed over each year since.

Roenick signed with the Flyers as a free agent in 2001 and won the Bobby Clarke Trophy (MVP) and Yanick Dupre Memorial team awards in his first season in Philadelphia. He led the Flyers with 46 assists and 67 points in his first year.

Congrats to @Jeremy_Roenick on being selected as a member of the @HockeyHallFame Class of 2024! https://t.co/yjqb9DI6uU pic.twitter.com/slGlznxVPl — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 25, 2024

"Congrats to @Jeremy_Roenick on being selected as a member of the @HockeyHallFame Class of 2024!" the Flyers wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Roenick spent three seasons in Philadelphia, scoring 173 points in 216 regular-season games. He had 21 points in 36 playoff games with the Flyers.

In his career, Roenick made nine NHL All-Star teams and finished with 513 career goals.

He was a longtime analyst for NBC Sports but did not return to the company after serving a suspension for inappropriate comments about coworkers.