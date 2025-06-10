Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie donates $50 million to CHOP, Penn Medicine to establish Lurie Autism Institute

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is donating $50 million to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn Medicine to support a new autism research initiative, the team and the institutions announced Tuesday.

Lurie's contribution will establish the Lurie Autism Institute, which will work to "find quicker and better answers for children and adults living with this complex condition," Madeline Bell, CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told PennToday.

According to Penn Medicine, the gift is the largest single donation to U.S. academic medical centers focused on autism research across the lifespan.

Eagles mascot Swoop in sensory earmuffs and a mask.

The LAI will work to improve understanding of the genetics and other processes underlying autism, study how behaviors on the spectrum grow and evolve across the lifespan, use AI to analyze data to identify new treatment targets and existing drugs that could be repurposed for autism and run clinical trials "that prioritize both behavioral and pharmacological interventions for [autism spectrum disorder]," Penn said.

There will be an international search to appoint a founding director for the Institute — "a visionary leader with clinical and scientific expertise who will help drive its innovative mission forward."

Lurie established the Eagles Autism Foundation in 2018. Lurie's mother, Nancy Lurie Marks, and her namesake foundation established the Lurie Center for Autism at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2009.

"We are honored to be part of making the Lurie Autism Institute possible because we know how much remains to be discovered about the nature of autism; the educational, social, and life issues for individuals and families with autism; and for society's understanding of autism," said Nancy Lurie Marks.

A formal announcement of today's contribution will take place at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Pavilion at 12 p.m.