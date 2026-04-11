Hundreds attend joint funeral to honor Berks County, Pennsylvania fire chiefs killed in crash

Hundreds of community members and firefighters gathered Saturday at Fleetwood Area High School to honor Walnuttown Fire Company Chief Jeffory Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick Jr., who were killed last weekend in a crash while searching for a missing woman in Berks County.

Joint funeral services for the two men were held at 11:00 a.m., drawing support from fire departments across Pennsylvania and beyond.

Grieving family members gave remarks, remembering the two chiefs not only for their service, but for the roles they played in the lives of those closest to them.

"We didn't just lose two Chiefs," Buck's son, Robert Buck, said during the service. "We lost two fathers, two husbands, two grandfathers, two mentors, two brothers, and two friends."

He said, over the past few week, he's spoken with hundreds of people who all remember his father for "his infectious laughter, his troublesome grin, his happy-go-lucky attitude," and his ability to make others feel welcome.

Shick's son, Brett Shick, described his father as "probably one of the most unselfish people I have ever known," saying he always put others before himself.

The turnout reflected the scope of the loss. Lt. Ryan Tyson of Walnuttown Fire and Rescue said some of the departments that came to the funeral traveled two to three hours to be there.

"It might be a two-, three-hour drive for some of these departments, but they understand what they are making that drive for," Tyson said.

During the service, the department issued a symbolic final radio call for the two men.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Chief Jeff Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick," a speaker said. "Roll call has been taken, and Chief Buck and Assistant Chief Shick have failed to answer."

Buck, 60, and Shick, 56, were killed April 4 after a car swerved and struck the utility vehicle they were riding on along Route 222 in Richmond Township, authorities said. The two had been taking part in a search for a missing woman at the time.

The driver, identified by authorities as Alexander Sepulveda-Rivera, has been charged in connection with the crash. Reported charges include homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and related offenses.