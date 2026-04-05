2 firefighters killed in crash on Route 222 in Berks County, Pennsylvania, officials say

A Pennsylvania fire department is mourning the sudden deaths of its fire chief and assistant fire chief after a crash in Berks County.

Walnuttown Fire and Rescue shared on Facebook that Fire Chief Jeff Buck, 60, and Assistant Fire Chief Robert Shick died on Saturday, April 4. The department said funeral details will be shared at a later date.

"At this time we would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the Shick and Buck family," the post said. "Rest easy chiefs, we got it from here."

In an update Sunday, the Berks County Coroner's Office said the firefighters were assisting with the search for a missing woman in Richmond Township when they were involved in a crash on Route 222 around 6 p.m.

The coroner's office said the firefighters were heading north in a ZForce Side-by-Side utility vehicle when they were hit head-on by a sedan that was traveling south.

A male driver and female passenger fled from that car but were later caught on Krause Road, and officials said the driver was taken into custody.

Lt. Ryan Tyson of Walnuttown Fire and Rescue said the missing person was found as a result of the search efforts. He added that Walnuttown Fire and Rescue will be out of service until Saturday.

"They passed doing what they love to do and they gave everything that they had," Tyson said about the two firefighters.

Shick and Buck, both of Maidencreek Township, were taken to area hospitals, where they died from their injuries, Berks County coroner Matthew Stitzel said. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday morning at the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, which is assisting the Berks County Coroner's Office, the Berks County District Attorney's Forensic Services Unit and the Fleetwood Police Department.

"On behalf of myself and the entire Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the families of Chief Jeff Buck and Assistant Chief Robert Shick, as well as to the members of the Walnuttown Fire Company and the entire firefighting community," Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. "We mourn alongside them during this profound loss and honor the dedication, courage, and selfless service these two fallen heroes gave in the line of duty. Their commitment to protecting and serving others will never be forgotten, and their sacrifice will be forever remembered."

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.