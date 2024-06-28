Jefferson Health's Honickman Center offers cutting-edge technology driven by compassion for the patient

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Here in the heart of Center City stands the newest healthcare facility. Jefferson Health's Honickman Center hosts over 16 medical specialists under one roof. It's a "one-stop-shop" for all things medical. Honickman's intentional layout reduces the stress and complexity often associated with healthcare visits, making it easier for patients to receive timely and coordinated care.

Jefferson Health listened to its patients' needs and matched their requests with the desire to make their health journey as convenient as possible. This stunning building is fully staffed with Jefferson ambassadors as soon as you walk through their glass doors. With a warm welcome, they are there to make your visit as seamless as possible.

Dr Baligh R. Yehia, MD, President, Jefferson Health asks, "How do we wrap our arms around our community, around our patients, and make it exceptionally easy to get in and out and be seen by our clinicians and know that they're being taken care of by amazing professionals who are very compassionate?". Well, by creating a healing space that caters to all needs of all individuals; both medically and holistically. He never wanted patients to feel as though they were in a medical facility but rather a building that allows you to drop your walls and take a breath.

The hallways and waiting spaces are illuminated by natural sunlight, there is healing artwork that dresses the walls and the space is designed to cater to neurodiverse individuals. The Philadelphia skyline is seen all around the building and patients can enjoy an outdoor lounge and skydeck. With over 200 different types of interpretation services, The Honickman Center is always ready to meet the patient's needs in the ways they need it most.

One of the most innovative features of The Honickman Center is its virtual whiteboards. These whiteboards allow the opportunity for other family members or support people who were not able to be present for the physical appointment, the chance to be a part of the visit. They are virtually zoomed in for that additional reinforcement and an extra set of ears. Also, in addition to supporting individuals, other specialists may Zoom in and join the appointment as well. This is what patient-centered care looks like!

Dr. Yehia explains, "It just saves time, and it really shows the type of care that we deliver here which is really based on collaboration and making sure that we bring the best experts to the table when someone is here asking." These virtual whiteboards also ensure privacy for the patient during the checkout process. There will be a Jefferson employee who is able to remote in as well to help complete your appointment and follow up right there in the room with you.

Another astounding feature is The Honickman Center's entire infusion floor and suites. Jefferson Health's Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center was recently named as Comprehensive by the National Cancer Institute. Only 2% of cancer centers have this status nationwide! And we have it right here in our city. Their spacious infusion bays are filled with again, natural sunlight, privacy walls and calming images. They allow comfortable room for support people while assisting the patient. It isn't your typical infusion treatment space.

Nervous about parking? Jefferson has thought of your transportation convenience. With their valet drop-off and pick-up, treatment is just a step away.

The Honickman Center embodies the vision of a healthcare system that is not only technologically advanced but also deeply compassionate and patient-focused because every person matters.

"We want to make it easy, and we also want to make it clear that they are getting world-class service because you need both. You want to have a caring environment and be seen by professionals but also know that you are going to get the cutting-edge therapy that is available in the US, here at Jefferson. So when you put those two together, it's the best place to get your care," Dr. Yehia said.