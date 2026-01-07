2 former Philadelphia homicide detectives sentenced to probation after perjury convictions

Two former Philadelphia Police homicide detectives convicted by a jury earlier this year on perjury and false swearing charges will not spend any time behind bars.

Former Philadelphia Police homicide detectives Frank Jastrzembski and Manuel Santiago were quiet when they left the Criminal Justice Center Wednesday afternoon. A judge handed down probation sentences with no required reporting to authorities.

The pair was convicted in March by a jury: Santiago on counts of perjury and false swearing, and Jastrzembski on a count of false swearing.

A jury concluded that during a 2016 murder retrial for a man named Anthony Wright, the retired detectives were not truthful about DNA results that eventually exonerated Wright, who had spent 25 years behind bars for the 1991 rape and murder of an elderly woman named Louise Talley.

The district attorney's office was seeking jail time.

Attorney Steve Patton represented Jastrzembski.

"The court sentenced to a period of probation," Patton said. "We're very happy with that and think it's appropriate given what the jury found in this case."

A third detective named Martin Devlin was acquitted at trial of charges of perjury and false swearing.

District Attorney Larry Krasner, in a phone interview, said he respected Judge Lucretia Clemens' sentence. He said his office will prosecute any law enforcement officer who is less than truthful.

"The big message is F around and find out," he added. "You lie, you proceed on falsehoods, we are going to investigate, we are going to charge you, we are going to prosecute you, we're going to convict you, and then the judge is going to decide your sentence."

The City of Philadelphia in 2018 entered into a $9.8 million settlement with Anthony Wright.