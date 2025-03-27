Verdicts announced in perjury trial of 3 retired Philadelphia police detectives

A Philadelphia jury reached a verdict Thursday in the perjury case involving three retired Philadelphia Police Department homicide detectives accused of lying under oath during the 2016 retrial of exoneree Anthony Wright.

The jury found Manuel Santiago guilty on two counts and not guilty on four counts, and Frank Jastrzembski guilty on one count and not guilty on five counts. Martin Devlin was acquitted of all charges he faced.

Devlin, Jastrzembski and Santiago were accused of lying about the 1991 murder investigation of 77-year-old Louise Talley.

Wright was arrested and charged with Talley's murder. He was later convicted and was in jail until his 2016 retrial. He was acquitted and in 2018, he settled a lawsuit with the city for $9.8 million.

Santiago and Jastrzembski could face jail time, but a sentencing date has not been set yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.