Temple faculty union plans to discuss "no confidence" vote on President Wingard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Troubles at Temple University continue to grow.

Now, the school's faculty union is questioning the leadership of the university's president.

Union members plan to meet Friday to decide if they will take a vote of "no confidence" in president Jason Wingard.

They're upset with how Wingard has dealt with crime and safety issues, especially after the murder of sergeant Christopher Fitzgerald.

They also question his handling of a month-long strike by graduate students.

The vote is mostly symbolic. 

