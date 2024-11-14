Jason Kelce, Stevie Nicks dethrone "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey on iTunes charts

Why Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn wants to get dunked on by Joel Embiid

Why Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn wants to get dunked on by Joel Embiid

Why Mt. Joy's Matt Quinn wants to get dunked on by Joel Embiid

Move over, Mariah Carey, there's a new "Queen of Christmas" in town.

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce and Stevie Nicks have "dethroned" the six-time Grammy winner atop the iTunes holiday song charts with their duet single "Maybe This Christmas" off the Philly Specials' upcoming album.

"Maybe This Christmas" bumped Carey's classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to No. 2 on the top 100 chart.

On the latest episode of their podcast "New Heights," Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis, discussed the latest achievement of the former Eagles center.

"Jason has dethroned the 'Queen of Christmas,' the amazing, the wonderful Mariah Carey," Travis Kelce said. "I've fought my whole life to be the 'Queen of Christmas,' and the fact that we're finally there is just really special. … I know we've caught it early November. We'll see if it holds throughout the rest of Christmas. We caught it on the Christmas downside. Not too many people are listening to Christmas music [right now]. I'll take it when I can get it," Jason Kelce said. "It was incredible to work with Stevie Nicks. I am still in awe that actually happened. This is really, really cool. There's no percent chance any song that I'm in should be streaming No. 1 on any service in any genre." "Don't give yourself too much credit," Travis Kelce said. "It's Stevie Nicks."

"Maybe This Christmas" is track seven on the Philly Specials' third Christmas album, "A Philly Special Christmas Party." The vinyl is available for pre-order now, and the album will be available to stream on all platforms on Nov. 29. Album sales benefit more than 40 nonprofits in the Philadelphia area.

Jason Kelce to perform with Mt. Joy at Lincoln Financial Field

Jason Kelce will be back on stage with the Philadelphia-rooted band Mt. Joy Thursday night before the Eagles' game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

Mt. Joy ft. Jason Kelce will perform in the Linc's Pepsi Plaza for a 20-minute concert at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kelce joined the band during their concert at The Mann Center in August 2023, leading a "Fly Eagles Fly" chant.

Mt. Joy lead singer Matt Quinn recently was on CBS Philadelphia's Gallen of Questions and discussed the "pinch-yourself" moment.

"I don't know if it's so much I made it. It's more on the spirit of God I'm such a huge fan of this guy in such a parasocial way," Quinn said. "There's very few people or things that I'm that heavily a fan of, and all of us here in Philadelphia are huge fans of the Eagles, and specifically, of Jason. To have him there was definitely a pinch-yourself type thing."