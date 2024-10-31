Travis and Jason Kelce named "sexiest podcast hosts" by People Magazine

Jason and Travis Kelce have wracked up a lot of titles over the past few years. The brothers are former and current professional football players, television hosts, actors and podcasters.

And now thanks to People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024 Readers' Choice Poll, they can update that last title to "Sexiest Podcast Host."

Ahead of the the magazine's annual "Sexiest Man Alive" issue, which will be released on Nov. 12, People had readers vote on a number of categories to decide which man is in fact, the sexiest. Categories like Sexiest Summer Action Star, Sexiest Talk Show Host and Sexiest Musician.

The Kelces, hosts of their popular show New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, beat out Penn Badgley (Podcrushed), Josh Peck (Good Guys) and T.J. Holmes (Amy & T.J.) for the honor.

"We are officially... sexiest podcast hosts alive according to People magazine, the readers poll," Travis said announced in the opening minutes of the latest New Heights episode.

"Who are these other guys?" Jason joked.

"Jason Kelce wins it for everyone," Travis said.

In August, the Kelces reached a contract with Amazon's Wondery, which gives the podcast network exclusive advertising sales and distribution rights. According to Variety, the deal was worth more than $100 million for three years.

The New Heights podcast first launched in September 2022. At the time, Jason was playing center for the Philadelphia Eagles, though he retired from football after the 2023-2024 season. Travis is still playing tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The brothers talk about life in the NFL, moments in pop culture and headlines from the latest games around the league. New Heights also brings some big-name guests onto the pod, including Jason's wife and Delaware County native Kylie Kelce, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Jason, who has become famous for his tailgate antics and over-the-top dancing, could make headlines again this weekend when he heads to Happy Valley this weekend for Penn State's game against Ohio State.