Haverford Township first responders reflect on Jason Kelce's career with Philadelphia Eagles

HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Now that beloved Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is officially retired, first responders in his hometown are reflecting on what his 13-year career meant to them.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola said his department has a close relationship with the Kelce family. He said he wasn't shocked by Kelce's announcement.

"I kind of expected it, but you're losing a Philadelphia Eagles icon," Viola said. "He's an icon to the city. He's a regular guy. Just really part of the fabric of Philadelphia."

The first time he met Kelce was in the summer of 2023 when Kelce and his wife Kylie donated $10,000 so police could buy a new K9 named Winnie.

"We wanted to thank him personally — both of them — for the big donation they did for us," Viola said.

Viola said Kelce is an all-around great guy who happens to live in Haverford Township. Kelce even lets the SWAT team use an old house on his property for training. The house is in the process of being demolished.

"It's a big, almost like a bunker," Viola said. "It's kind of concrete and stucco, so there's a lot of room where we could train outside and inside."

Viola is also the chief of the Brookline Volunteer Fire Company. On Sunday, he helped Kelce stay safe while Kelce jumped off a fire truck onto a burning table for his podcast, "New Heights."

"It was exhilarating," Kelce said during the podcast.

Viola said he got a call from Kelce's wife on Saturday night to talk about the plan.

"When I spoke to his wife, I said, 'First of all, are you crazy? And second of all, does he want to end his football career prematurely?' Not knowing he was going to retire like two days later," Viola said.

Viola said looks he forward to seeing what Kelce will do next.

"I'm sure he'll find something within the community or within the Eagles organization," Viola said. "He's here to stay and we're happy that he's here and he's part of our community."