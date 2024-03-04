Brandon Graham on Jason Kelce's retirement: "He is about to go kill it"

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham he was expecting one more year with his teammate Jason Kelce, who announced Monday he is retiring from the NFL after 13 years with the team.

"I thought I was going to get another one with my guy, but it's all good because I am happy for him," Graham told CBS News Philadelphia during a community event at Downingtown High School East Monday evening.

"I feel like he is about to go kill it and do even more than he did on the field," Graham said. "That's really the goal for all of us — just to make sure that we all find that love and passion for what we are doing after the fact because we have been playing this game for so long."

Kelce, 36, held an emotional, 45-minute press conference Monday at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia, with his parents, Ed and Donna, and brother, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, in attendance.

Kelce's former teammate Zach Ertz also posted a message to Kelce on Instagram. "I wouldn't be the player I am without you and we would not have had the success without you; and that's not even talking about your on-field talent," he said, in part.

Kelce has become a legend in Philadelphia, both on and off the field. He adopted the city as his second home. He met his wife in the city and started a family in the region. He even became a regular at a Broomall McDonald's.

His 2018 rant during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade will forever be remembered as one of the most memorable speeches in sports history.

In a post on social media, the Eagles posted a tribute to Kelce. "It is difficult to put into words how much Jason Kelce has meant to everyone in this organization, the city of Philadelphia, and to our fans," it said in part.

"The passion that [Kelce] poured into everything he did, both on and off the field," it says, "made a city fall in love."