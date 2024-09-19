Jason Kelce says he "hates" Philadelphia 76ers proposed Center City arena

Jason Kelce didn't hesitate to offer his thoughts on the Philadelphia 76ers' proposed arena in Center City one day after Mayor Cherelle Parker endorsed the controversial project.

On SportsRadio WIP on Thursday, Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles legend and now TV analyst on ESPN, said he hates the idea of the arena on Market Street and would prefer it at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

"When it does get built in Center City and all of these people are displaced, at the end of the day, people are probably going to love it," Kelce said. "In 10 years, all of this is going to be different and we're probably going to be really happy that there's this beautiful complex that was developed down there and it's a thriving part of the city. But right now, I really hate it."

Kelce said he has "deep scars" from growing up in Cleveland and witnessing former Browns owner Art Modell strong-arm the city and move the team to Baltimore in 1996.

Kelce claimed the Sixers are "strong-arming" the City of Philadelphia in order to get the arena on Market Street and took shots at the team's ownership for owning rival franchises.

Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Sixers, also owns the New Jersey Devils and Washington Commanders.

"It has nothing to do with the city. They're strong-arming the city," Kelce said. "What do you do? Risk losing the Sixers? And the only thing the fans can do is say, 'Fine, move.' We're not going to do it. Then we're not going to have a basketball team. And it just sucks. It just sucks... The ownership group isn't Philadelphian. You got a New Jersey Devils team, a Philadelphia team and now a Washington team. And now they're forcing the city to do what this guy wants, and it sucks. But at the end of the day, we're all going to be really happy with it."

The proposed $1.55 billion arena, 76 Place, which would sit on Market and Filbert streets and 10th and 11th streets and replace part of Fashion District Philadelphia, isn't a done deal.

After Parker endorsed the project, the proposal now needs backing from City Council to get final approval. Parker's announcement came after New Jersey offered the Sixers the opportunity to build the proposed arena on the Camden waterfront just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge. The deal included more than $1 billion worth of tax credits and bonds.

In late August, the city released four highly anticipated independent studies on the impacts of the proposed arena. The long-awaited reports focused on the community impact, traffic impact, economic impact and the design of 76 Place.

The reports found that the Sixers' proposed arena could indirectly displace businesses and residents in Chinatown, which would sit north of 76 Place

The Philadelphia Building Construction Trades Council, IBEW Local Union 98 and the NAACP Philadelphia have all supported the arena. But the Save Chinatown Coalition has strongly opposed the arena.