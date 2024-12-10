Jason Kelce's late-night show begins filming at Union Transfer in January. Here's how to get tickets.

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a chance to be a part of the live audience of Jason Kelce's new late-night show on ESPN "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce," which begins in January.

The show will be filmed Friday afternoons in front of a live audience at Union Transfer on Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia, and people can request free tickets starting on Wednesday at 1 p.m. on 1iota.

Kelce, the former Eagles center who retired in March after 13 seasons in Philadelphia, announced the show on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month. The show is one hour long and the first episode will air on Jan. 4 at 1 a.m. The first four episodes will each air at 1 a.m., but the final episode on Feb. 1 will air at 1:30 a.m.

"I loved late-night shows, I've always loved them. I remember sleepovers watching Conan O'Brien with my friends," Kelce said on Kimmel's show in November. "We're going to have a bunch of guys up there — legends of the game, friends that I played with, coaches, celebrities."

"They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" will be produced by NFL Films with Kelce's Wooderboy Productions and Skydance Sports. Each episode will also be seen on replays airing on ESPN2 and be available on ESPN+, ESPN's YouTube channel and Kelce's channel on YouTube.

Kelce is in the first year of a multi-year agreement with ESPN and appears on the network's "Monday Night Countdown" show to provide analysis.