Penn State Police close investigation into Jason Kelce's viral cellphone smashing incident

Penn State Police have closed the investigation into last month's viral incident where Jason Kelce was seen smashing a person's cellphone after the man called his brother, Travis Kelce, a homophobic slur.

The person who followed Jason Kelce in the video before Penn State's game against Ohio State outside Beaver Stadium has yet to be identified, according to Penn State Police. No one has approached authorities with a complaint about damage to personal property in connection to the incident, police said.

Two days after the incident went viral on social media, Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles center who retired in March, apologized for his actions on "Monday Night Countdown," where he now works as an analyst for ESPN.

"I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it and in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don't think that that's a productive thing -- I really don't," Jason Kelce said in part. "I don't think that it leads to discourse and it's the right way to go about things, and in that moment, I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have."

The viral video in November showed the unidentified person following Jason Kelce with his cellphone and calling Travis Kelce a homophobic slur for his relationship with Taylor Swift. It then showed Jason Kelce taking the phone from the person's hand and smashing it into the ground before walking away with the device.

Another video from TMZ Sports outside Beaver Stadium later showed the person in a blue Penn State hoodie shoving Jason Kelce and asking for his cellphone back. Jason Kelce then said the homophobic slur back to the person who was demanding his phone be returned.

Jason Kelce said the slur multiple times as the two got in each other's faces. The two eventually were separated from each other.

Jason Kelce is in his first season retired from the NFL. He spent 13 seasons playing for the Eagles and won the team's first Super Bowl over the New England Patriots in 2018.

Jason Kelce was a six-time First-Team All-Pro center and earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl.