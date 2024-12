Penn State Police close probe into Jason Kelce's viral cellphone smashing Incident Former Eagles center Jason Kelce is in the clear for this confrontation outside a Penn State football game. Video from TMZ Sports showed Kelce slamming a heckler's phone on the ground after the heckler used a homophobic slur last month. University police said they couldn't identify the person who owns the phone and no one filed a complaint, so the case is now closed.