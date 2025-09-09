Road rage incident leads onto Pennsylvania elementary school property, police say

A motorcycle drove through the back of a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, elementary school parking lot, nearing a playground where children were following a road rage incident Monday afternoon, Warwick Township police said.

Investigators released a photo of the motorcyclist, hoping the public could identify the suspect who drove into the Jamison Elementary School parking lot.

Warwick Township police were called to the 2000 block of Land Road on Monday at around 4:30 p.m. for a disturbance, authorities said.

Investigators discovered a motorcyclist and a person driving a sedan were involved in a road rage dispute, police said. Both the motorcyclist and the driver were chasing each other when the biker drove to the back of the elementary school in Jamison.

Warwick Township Police Department

According to police, the elementary school staff blocked the motorcyclist from driving through the playground where children were playing.

No one was injured in the incident.

Warwick Township police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information related to the motorcyclist or the road rage incident itself is asked to contact Warwick police at 215-343-6102 during business hours or 215-328-8502 after hours.