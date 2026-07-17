Jamie Drysdale lands new contract extension with Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers' offseason contract extension spree continues.

The Flyers and restricted free agent Jamie Drysdale agreed to a four-year extension with a $6.5 million annual average value Friday.

Drysdale's extension is the fourth extension Flyers general manager Danny Briere has handed out since July 1.

"We're excited to have Jamie remain a key part of our organization for years to come," Briere said in a statement. "Since we acquired him, Jamie has worked extremely hard and taken big steps in his development, and has established himself as a reliable piece on our back end with the ability to impact the game in all situations. We believe his best hockey is still ahead of him, and he's going to play an important role in strengthening our blue line as we continue to build."

The Flyers extended goalie Dan Vladar for five years and forward Tyson Foerster for eight years on Wednesday, July 1, the first day of NHL free agency. Then on Wednesday, July 16, Philadelphia inked restricted free agent Trevor Zegras to a four-year extension with a $9.125 million AAV.

The orange and black have one more RFA left to sign: forward Nikita Grebenkin.

The 24-year-old Drysdale took a giant step forward in his development in 2025-26, his third year in the Philadelphia organization.

Acquired in the Cutter Gauthier trade in 2023-24, Drysdale scored a career-high eight goals and tied a career-high 32 points in 78 regular-season games. He averaged 21 minutes and 33 seconds of ice time, which was 2 seconds below his previous career high.

The right-handed blueliner settled into a role in the Flyers' top four and finished as a minus-3 player, an improvement from minus-32 in 2024-25 and his best plus/minus rating in a full season.

In 10 playoff games this past season, Drysdale scored two goals and four points and averaged 21:11 of ice time.

Drysdale was the sixth overall pick by the Ducks in the 2020 NHL draft and began his career in the show with Anaheim as an 18-year-old. His time with the Ducks was marred by injuries and underperformance. There has been some thought that he was rushed to the pros, and it stagnated his development and hurt his confidence.

In Philadelphia, the Flyers slowly helped rebuild his confidence and helped him along. The Flyers saw a drastic improvement last season, and the extension shows the club saw enough to commit to him long-term.