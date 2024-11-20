Watch CBS News
Runner who survived cancer spotlights importance of screenings ahead of Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

Philadelphia-area runner who survived cancer discusses importance of screenings, early detection
Thousands of runners lace up for the Philadelphia Marathon each year, and thousands of meaningful stories come with every mile.

"Whether it's your first race, you're running to overcome something, or you're doing this with a loved one, there are so many different reasons why people run," said Kathleen Titus, director of the Philadelphia Marathon.

At the heart of many runners' motivations is a shared goal: supporting a good cause. Since 2017, 88 cents of every dollar raised by the event has gone to the American Association for Cancer Research, the marathon's title partner.

For prostate cancer survivor and runner James Waddington, running is a way to honor the journey of survivorship and connect with others.

"Running is just the vehicle that helps me get out there and stay healthy for myself," Waddington said. "As I speak to people and meet people in the running community, just hearing the different stories of how they've loved ones who have died of cancer and they are running in honor. Or different cancer survivors who are doing different things. This keeps me motivated."

Waddington credits cancer research and early detection with saving his life.

"My dad was diagnosed in November, he was gone in March. He had no screenings, no understanding of his cancer," Waddington said. "I was diagnosed in August I got the surgery in December. He and I both had four months, but was a totally different four months because of early detection."

Ahead of Sunday's main event, the American Cancer Society's running team gathered to watch a short film about Waddington's journey and to emphasize the importance of cancer screenings.

"I always tell people: you want to be prepared for the fight instead of having the fight sneak up on you," Waddington said.

The Philadelphia Marathon is on Sunday.

