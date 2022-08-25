Sign jokester at Cherry Hill elementary school "brightens" the day for parents dropping off kids

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) - Cherry Hill families are making it a point to drive by James Johnson Elementary School to see the latest message on the school's marquee sign. An unidentified Cherry Hill Public Schools employee dubbed the "Sign Jokester" has been secretly posting humorous messages to the school's marquee.

Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche said families love the mystery of the sign jokester so much that the district has been posting the messages to their social media pages.

"It's joyful. I think it lets the community know, at large, the joy and the happiness that's going on within the schools," Dr. Meloche said. "It's fun, and we all need more fun in our lives."

Many parents said the messages helped them deal with the congestion from road construction near the school.

"Because of the construction, you're so angry," Lauren Yaker said. "It's really something that brightens your day when you see it because they're usually very funny."

Adina Tayar added, "It gives me a laugh. It brightens my day, and it literally kept me going through all the school pick-up."