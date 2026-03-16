New Jersey man arrested for sexual assault of child, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says

An Ocean County, New Jersey, man was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor.

James Hadley, 66, of Barnegat, New Jersey, was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16, second-degree luring a minor to commit a sexual act, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact based on at least three incidents in March, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said Hadley travelled to Pleasantville, New Jersey, on Friday to meet the child to engage in a sexual act. Hadley was arrested by detectives from the Pleasantville Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Special Victims Unit before he could meet with the child.

Investigators said Hadley had met the minor at least two other times to engage in sexual acts that he paid the child to perform.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor's Office Website at ACPO.Tips to leave an anonymous tip.