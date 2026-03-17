Prosecutors warn New Jersey youth coach accused of sexually assaulting minor may have victimized others

Prosecutors are warning there could be additional victims in the case of an Ocean County, New Jersey, college dean accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds said he agreed to speak publicly about the case in part to alert families and urge parents and guardians to talk with their children if they have had any contact with the suspect.

James Hadley, 66, of Barnegat, is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16, second-degree luring a minor to commit a sexual act, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The charges are based on at least three incidents in recent months, according to Reynolds.

"My heart breaks, because how many people did this gentleman have contact with?" Reynolds said. "If people did have interactions with him, they should talk to their children and find out if anything had happened."

In an interview with CBS News Philadelphia Tuesday, Reynolds described the investigation that led to Hadley's arrest.

Family members discovered messages between the suspect and the child on the boy's phone and contacted police, Reynolds said. According to investigators, authorities then took control of the phone and communicated with Hadley before arranging a meeting on Friday in Pleasantville.

"Mr. Hadley drove from his work at Ocean County College down to Pleasantville, New Jersey, entered the residence where the 13-year-old lived and was met by the Pleasantville Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said Hadley used the app Zangi Private Messenger to contact the boy.

Hadley allegedly referred to paying the victim for previous encounters in text messages and had $200 on him when he arrived at the home, according to an affidavit.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the defense attorney listed in court documents for Hadley for comment and has not yet heard back.

A family member of the victim said relatives are grateful for how quickly police acted once they were alerted but remain concerned there could be additional victims.

"He's been so involved with these youth organizations and kids, I'm just afraid there are other victims," the family member said.

Records reviewed by CBS News Philadelphia show Hadley had longstanding involvement with youth organizations across the region.

James Hadley LinkedIn

A director with the Barnegat Basketball Club confirmed Hadley had been involved with the organization for decades and said he was terminated Saturday following his arrest.

Barnegat Little League confirmed Hadley served on its board until 2022 but is no longer a member.

A spokesperson for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey said Hadley volunteered as a mentor for approximately seven months in 2019 and has not been involved with the organization since. The group said it is reviewing historical records "out of an abundance of caution."

The president of Ocean County College said Hadley has been suspended following his arrest, while a spokesperson for Kean University said his contract as an adjunct instructor was terminated.

Reynolds said raising awareness about the case is a priority.

"This is a person who is in a position of authority and has great authority and great responsibility for others … as a teacher, professor, a coach, a volunteer," he said. "This was a crime of opportunity and a crime that should never happen."

Hadley is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Wednesday. Reynolds said his team will petition for Hadley to stay in jail ahead of his trial.