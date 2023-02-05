Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII MVP best bets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's that time of the year to make bets on the Super Bowl.

The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12.

From the over/under of the National Anthem to the color of the Gatorade and coin toss, bettors across the United States splurge on the Super Bowl.

According to the American Gaming Association, an estimated $7.61 billion was wagered on the big game in 2022. That includes betting on who will win Super Bowl MVP.

Here are some players I like to bet on to win MVP in Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs, including one long shot.

Staying with the QBs

The Super Bowl MVP naturally tends to favor quarterbacks.

In the past 56 Super Bowls, 31 of the MVPs have been awarded to quarterbacks.

Six of the past 10 MVPS have also been quarterbacks, and the odds reflect that.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are both listed at +130 to win MVP in the Super Bowl.

Both are the safer, and most likely correct, bets to make when placing a wager on MVP.

Mahomes won the award in Super Bowl LIV, and probably will again if he shreds Jonathan Gannon's defense. The same goes for Hurts.

If he has a big night on the ground, especially if he finds the end zone like he has all year and the Eagles win, the trophy will be his easily.

Hurts also has a chance to break a Super Bowl record, which would strengthen his case.

Big game Smitty

The next position to have the highest amount of Super Bowl MVPs? That would be wideout with eight.

Cooper Kupp was the last wide receiver to win the MVP award in last year's Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He had eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles have two wideouts capable of putting together a Kupp-like performance, but I'm taking a chance on a guy that's done it before on the world's biggest stage in the National Championship: DeVonta Smith.

Smith, a former Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Alabama, is no stranger to making clutch plays in big games.

In two National Championship games at Alabama, Smith has a combined 13 catches for 256 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including one walk-off as a true freshman. Three of the touchdowns came in one game as a senior in the 2020 National Championship.

DeVonta Smith had 12 catches for 215 yards and three TDs in the National Championship with Bama in 2021. He’s +3100 to win Super Bowl LVII MVP on FD.

Just last week in the NFC title game versus the San Francisco 49ers, Smith made a big play with a one-handed catch. Replay later showed he didn't fully haul it in, but hey, the play counted and was a huge factor in helping the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl.

More of those highlight-reel plays could be in-store versus the Chiefs, which is why I'm willing to sprinkle some money on him at +3100.

Defensive long shot

In Super Bowl history, 10 defensive players have won the MVP award.

It's a long shot for players on defense to be crowned MVP at the end of the big game. They need a signature moment. A big play that has a huge impact on the game.

But, I'm willing to take a chance on Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick to win the award at +3400. He's simply playing too good right now to pass on him.

If they handed out an MVP for the NFC championship game, Reddick might've won the award. He had two sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery over the Niners.

Reddick ranks first in the playoffs with 3.5 sacks, and there's been no signs of him slowing down as of late. He could have another game-changing moment on the biggest stage just like he did in the NFC title game.

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.