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Dozens of schools in Philadelphia to dismiss early Thursday due to weather. See the list.

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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The School District of Philadelphia will be dismissing students in some schools early Thursday due to hot weather. 

The following 52 schools will have early dismissal: 

  1. AMY Northwest
  2. Bache-Martin*
  3. Blaine, James*
  4. Building 21
  5. Catharine, Joseph*
  6. Comegys, B.
  7. Comly, Watson
  8. Cooke, J.
  9. Crossan, Kennedy
  10. Disston, Hamilton**
  11. Dunbar, Paul**
  12. Emlen, Eleanor*
  13. Fell, D Newlin
  14. Fox Chase
  15. Franklin, Ben HS
  16. Girard, Stephen
  17. Harding, Warren
  18. Henry, Charles
  19. Hill-Freedman
  20. Hopkinson, Francis
  21. Houston, Henry
  22. Howe, Julia
  23. Jenks, Abram
  24. Jenks, John S
  25. Lamberton*
  26. Lingelbach, Anna
  27. Loesche*
  28. Ludlow, James
  29. McCloskey, John
  30. McClure, A.*(**)
  31. McMichael, M.*
  32. Mitchell, Weir
  33. Moore, J. Hampton
  34. MYA
  35. Olney Elementary
  36. Overbrook ES
  37. Parkway West
  38. Patterson, John*
  39. Rhawnhurst*
  40. Rowen, William
  41. Roxborough HS
  42. Sayre, William
  43. Sharswood, George*
  44. Sheppard, Issac
  45. South Phila. HS*
  46. Spring Garden
  47. Spruance, Gilbert*
  48. Sullivan, James
  49. Tilden, William**
  50. The U School
  51. Wagner, Gen. Louis
  52. Washington, Martha

(*) Schools have PreK/Head Start on-site.

(**) Schools are ED/EY schools.

These schools will follow an early dismissal schedule Thursday.

The school district said early childhood programs located within these schools will also follow the early dismissal schedule. Meanwhile, all in-person after-school activities at these schools are canceled.

A heat advisory is in effect Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. across much of the Philadelphia region. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be near 90 degrees, with humid conditions making it feel closer to 100 degrees.

The school district said it has made progress in providing safe and comfortable learning environments, but some schools still have "inadequate cooling systems."

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