Dozens of schools in Philadelphia to dismiss early Thursday due to weather. See the list.
The School District of Philadelphia will be dismissing students in some schools early Thursday due to hot weather.
The following 52 schools will have early dismissal:
- AMY Northwest
- Bache-Martin*
- Blaine, James*
- Building 21
- Catharine, Joseph*
- Comegys, B.
- Comly, Watson
- Cooke, J.
- Crossan, Kennedy
- Disston, Hamilton**
- Dunbar, Paul**
- Emlen, Eleanor*
- Fell, D Newlin
- Fox Chase
- Franklin, Ben HS
- Girard, Stephen
- Harding, Warren
- Henry, Charles
- Hill-Freedman
- Hopkinson, Francis
- Houston, Henry
- Howe, Julia
- Jenks, Abram
- Jenks, John S
- Lamberton*
- Lingelbach, Anna
- Loesche*
- Ludlow, James
- McCloskey, John
- McClure, A.*(**)
- McMichael, M.*
- Mitchell, Weir
- Moore, J. Hampton
- MYA
- Olney Elementary
- Overbrook ES
- Parkway West
- Patterson, John*
- Rhawnhurst*
- Rowen, William
- Roxborough HS
- Sayre, William
- Sharswood, George*
- Sheppard, Issac
- South Phila. HS*
- Spring Garden
- Spruance, Gilbert*
- Sullivan, James
- Tilden, William**
- The U School
- Wagner, Gen. Louis
- Washington, Martha
(*) Schools have PreK/Head Start on-site.
(**) Schools are ED/EY schools.
These schools will follow an early dismissal schedule Thursday.
The school district said early childhood programs located within these schools will also follow the early dismissal schedule. Meanwhile, all in-person after-school activities at these schools are canceled.
A heat advisory is in effect Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. across much of the Philadelphia region. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be near 90 degrees, with humid conditions making it feel closer to 100 degrees.
The school district said it has made progress in providing safe and comfortable learning environments, but some schools still have "inadequate cooling systems."