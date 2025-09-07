Jalen Hurts, Eagles give Philadelphia youth football team brand new gear

The Philadelphia Eagles weren't the only ones who left their season opener Thursday night as winners.

The team invited the South Philly Sharks, a local youth football team, to the game and gave them a surprise they never expected.

Not only did the youth team get a chance to see the team unveil the Super Bowl banner, but the Eagles and Jalen Hurts also gave the young players brand new Jordan cleats and gift bags with some Eagles swag.

The program's athletic director, Rashon Goodin Sr., said the Eagles have always supported the Sharks, but he says rolling out the red carpet for the team during the season opener was a dream come true for the kids.

"They just loved it. It was really special for me and my program, especially the kids," Goodin said.

Sharks player Nasir Harper was at the game and couldn't believe it.

"I was feeling so happy that Jalen Hurts gave us some cleats," he said. "We all were taking pictures with them and stuff. We all are feeling happy."

The South Philly Sharks are expected to wear the cleats as early as their next game.

Goodin said the entire experience is something they will never forget.

"It was just something they are going to remember for a very, very long time and I'm very appreciative for that opportunity for them guys," he said.