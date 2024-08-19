How Jalen Hurts has improved from handling the blitz last year from eyes of defender

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There's been a noticeable difference in how Jalen Hurts is handling extra pass rushers this summer.

The Philadelphia Eagles defense isn't exactly sharing secrets with Hurts when they come with an extra rusher or two. The defensive scheme is not in the script.

"A lot of new things being thrown at him," Eagles linebacker Devin White said. "We putting stuff in on the fly, and we don't meet before practice. They probably don't get a chance to go over certain things."

Vic Fangio admitted that was planned. The Eagles defensive coordinator didn't even try to stretch the truth.

"There was no consideration for the offense," Fangio said. "It was just time that we installed some stuff, and yesterday, we worked on it. We installed it prior to yesterday's practice and worked on it and called it a few times. [Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore] did tell me afterward that it was good for them to see that. They need that."

The blitz was Hurts' biggest weakness, one the Eagles' offense couldn't figure out toward the end of the season.

Hurts even called former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, asking him what he did to contain Hurts and shut the Eagles' offense down. Hurts also admitted he has previously called coaches to pick their brains and improve his game.

Hurts was horrific against the blitz last year, completing 60.5% of his passes for 1,306 yards with six touchdowns to eight interceptions when blitzed (74.1 rating). He was 22nd amongst qualifying quarterbacks in completion rate and 28th in passer rating.

The season before? Hurts completed 58.1% of his passes against the blitz for 1,133 yards with six touchdowns to one interception (93.1 rating). Hurts was 25th in completion rate and 21st in passer rating.

There was a noticeable difference between 2022 and 2023.

"Me coming in as a friend and just talking to him and watching him, he was banged up," White said. "And you can only do so much if you're not your full self."

Hurts has been tucking the ball down and running with it, making smart decisions that put the defense on its toes. When pressured in 2022, Hurts averaged 9.9 yards per carry compared to 7.7 yards in 2023. It adds up.

"Just watching him out there, him being comfortable taking the ball and running if he have to, just so we can get another possession, let it down and don't turn it over," White said. "He's just real comfortable and he's probably always been comfortable. He's been a hell of a player since he's been in the league and is just taking it to another level."

The offense was surprised by the blitz packages Fangio has given them. While some frustrations have shown, Hurts has a better idea of how to grasp the extra pressure, and the Eagles are better because of it.

"The biggest thing he's doing is he's being patient and his progression as far as getting to the line fast and using dummy counts to be able to get us to undress ourselves," White said. "When a person is feeling blitzed, he's eager to go. So if he gives you a hard hut and if you kind of show (it), he can kind of point it out.

"That's what's he's been doing a lot lately. He not rushing, trying to, get to the ball and just saying hut. He's kind of been taking his time and really picking the defense apart."