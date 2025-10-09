Eagles' Jalen Carter ruled out for Thursday night matchup against Giants with heel injury, reports say

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been ruled out for Thursday night's matchup against the New York Giants, according to reports.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo announced on X that Carter is listed as inactive with a heel injury. The second-year standout was first listed as questionable on the team's injury report Wednesday with a heel injury.

Carter has also dealt with a shoulder injury during the 2025 season.

Carter won't be the only starter sidelined for Thursday's primetime game. Left guard Landon Dickerson was ruled out Wednesday with an ankle injury after exiting Sunday's loss to the Broncos early. Backup tight end Grant Calcaterra was also ruled out against the Giants.