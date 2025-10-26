Photos show man arrested for DUI who escaped police custody while at Pennsylvania hospital

A man arrested for a DUI escaped police custody while being transported at the Phoenixville Hospital in Chester County, on Saturday, police said.

East Pikeland Township police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima, who has multiple arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers and has a history of violence and weapons offenses.

Investigators said Ramirez-Lima got away from police while at the Phoenixville Hospital just before 7 a.m. on Saturday. He was last spotted wearing a black sweatshirt, white or light gray sweatpants, black sneakers and handcuffs, according to police.

While there is no known active threat to the public, police urge residents to steer clear of Ramirez-Lima if they see him and to call 911.

Anyone with information related to Ramirez-Lima's whereabouts is asked to call East Pikeland Township police at 610-935-0606.