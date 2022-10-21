Watch CBS News
Crime

Exonerated man wanted in Overbrook homicide turns himself in

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man recently exonerated for murder now wanted in deadly shooting in Philadelphia
Man recently exonerated for murder now wanted in deadly shooting in Philadelphia 01:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was recently exonerated for murder has turned himself in for a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police say 32-year-old Jahmir Harris turned himself into police on Friday. 

He was wanted for a homicide in Overbrook where a 50-year-old man was shot in the back of the head. The shooting happened at North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue on Sept. 5. 

Police say after the shooting, Harris' vehicle was last observed traveling eastbound, but they did not say what they believe his alleged role was.  

Harris was released from prison last year after prosecutors helped overturn his conviction in an unrelated murder from 2012. He had been sentenced to life without parole in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Louis Porter. 

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, in 2018 the Philadelphia County District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit started reviewing that case. 

The District Attorney's Office said it found evidence in the case had been improperly withheld from his trial lawyers, including evidence that pointed to an alternate suspect. 

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 7:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.