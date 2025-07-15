Delaware County mourns loss of volunteer firefighter who died in motorcycle crash in Chester, Pennsylvania

Black bunting now adorns Eddystone firetrucks and hangs above the locker where 24-year-old Jack Wilson's bunker gear remains, a somber tribute to the young volunteer firefighter who was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

Outside the firehouse, Wilson's name has been added to a memorial display honoring his service. Family members say firefighting was his lifelong dream.

"He just wanted to be able to help and support his community," Matt Wilson Jr., Jack's brother, said. "He was so happy to get into his first firehouse. He ended up being at four different ones in five to six years."

Wilson also shared a deep love of motorcycles, following in the footsteps of his dad, older brother and uncles.

"We put him on his first bike at a year old. Gave him a taste of the Harley-Davidson life at a young age," Matt Wilson Sr., Jack's father, said.

"His song was 'Born to Be Wild.' He had a little motorcycle that played it, and he'd play it over and over," Kayla Wilson, Jack's sister, said.

Chester Police say Wilson died just four minutes from home after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at the intersection of West 22nd and Wetherill streets in Chester. The driver involved is cooperating with the investigation, and chemical test results are pending.

Within 24 hours of the crash, hundreds of motorcyclists and fellow firefighters from across Delaware County gathered for a candlelight vigil and procession in Wilson's honor.

"It's overwhelming," Matt Wilson Sr. said. "I think my son is just this guy living his life ... then he dies and it's just love and compassion from everybody."

"He was a fun spirit, and he wanted to help and be loved and love everyone else," Matt Wilson Jr. said.

"He created a life that he loved, the people in it loved him, they were proud of him, he was proud of himself," Kayla Wilson said.

In light of the outpouring of support, the Wilson family expects close to 1,000 people to attend Jack's funeral on Friday. A five-mile celebration of life ride is scheduled for Saturday.