West Philadelphia community remembers 16-year-old with heartfelt balloon release: "It's hard for us to bury a baby"

By Kerri Corrado, Kyle Burton

/ CBS Philadelphia

Family and friends met in the same spot where they said their loved one, 16-year-old Izir Williams, was shot and killed along 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

"It's hard for us. It's hard for us to bury a baby," said Eugene Williford, Izir's uncle.

They held a balloon release Friday night to honor his young life.

The crowd filled the street, there was music, and everyone released blue and white balloons into the air.

"I feel the love right now. It warms my heart to see all these individuals out here," said Williford.

"All these little kids out here hurting," said Izir's aunt Monique Roane. "It's like we are trying to support each other and keep everybody strong, you know what I mean. We have been through this so much."

23pkg-kc-lancaster-ave-shooting-vigil-transfer-frame-558.jpg
Izir Williams. CBS News Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police said they responded to the area and took one person with a gunshot wound to the hospital, where he died.

The family said Izir just had a birthday, and they were filled with so many memories of him.

The family said that while they remember the good times, they still have a lot of questions and have a message for the person responsible.

"Just turn yourself in. We are not looking for no revenge or anything, just turn yourself in," said Williford.

As the family tries to heal from the loss, they have a message to the youth.

"Get it together, y'all. Put the guts down. There are other ways to do things other than violence," said Williford.

"Don't stop being a teenager. Don't let Philly take your youth from you. Don't let Philly take your childhood from you," said Izir's Aunt Lacretia Jefferson.

Kerri Corrado

Kerri Corrado joined CBS News Philadelphia Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

